Detectives are investigating a homicide in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE — A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that at approximately 1:36 p.m. on Monday, June 8, deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of State Road 715 in Belle Glade. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male suffering from gunshot wound(s). The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died.

Deputies learned that two individuals known to each other got into an altercation resulting in the suspect shooting the victim.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.