Detectives are investigating a double homicide in the City of Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE — A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, deputies responded to shots fired in the 300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd, in the City of Belle Glade. Upon arrival an adult male was located lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel.

Minutes later deputies learned three additional victims were being treated at Lakeside Medical Center, two with gunshot wounds and one struck by a fleeing vehicle. A second adult male, was pronounced dead by hospital personnel, a third adult male was treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds and a fourth adult male, was treated for non-life threatening injuries struck by the vehicle.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division responded to investigate further. No motive or suspect information was known at the time of the press release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading the new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.