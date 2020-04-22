Deputy struck several times in head while serving warrant

Jack Albritton

OKEECHOBEE – While attempting to serve a warrant, an Okeechobee County Sheriff’s deputy was struck several times in the head but still managed to bring in the fugitive.

On Sunday, April 19, OCSO Deputies Michael Cauley and Kenneth Hernandez responded to a residence on Southeast 91st Trail in reference to an active warrant on Jack Albritton, 34. When they arrived, Deputy Cauley heard noises coming from behind the house and signaled Deputy Hernandez that he would go around back while Deputy Hernandez went to the front door. When Deputy Cauley approached the back porch and attempted to place Albritton under arrest, Albritton reportedly jumped up in an aggressive manner and hit the deputy in the side of his head before running off the porch.

Deputy Cauley pursued Albritton through the back yard and down into a ditch, where he was able to apprehend him. While Deputy Cauley was attempting to place him in wrist restraints, Albritton reportedly struck him in the head several more times.

Deputy Cauley’s radio, badge and two flashlights were knocked off and lost in the ditch during the altercation. With Deputy Hernandez’s help, he was able to restrain Albritton and bring him up to the patrol vehicle. While Deputy Shane Bogner watched him, Deputies Cauley and Hernandez returned to the ditch to look for the lost items, but soon heard a call from Deputy Bogner telling them Albritton was fleeing. Deputy Bogner was able to stop him by using his taser.

Albritton was transported to Raulerson Hospital for evaluation and then taken to the county jail. He was charged with resisting an officer with violence, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and two counts violation of probation. Bond was set at $20,000.