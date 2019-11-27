Deputy arrested on charges of domestic violence

A Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) press release stated that HCSO deputies arrested one of their own on Wednesday, Nov. 20, on charges of alleged battery/domestic violence. Hendry County K-9 Deputy Anthony Joel (A.J.) Blackman was taken into custody that morning after showing up at his wife’s place of employment.

Blackman reportedly became aggressive and verbally and physically abusive toward the victim, recently. Once it was reported to Hendry County deputies, Blackman was taken into custody.

Blackman, 34 years of age, has been arrested on charges of alleged battery/domestic violence.