Deputies find body in burned vehicle

CLEWISTON — A Hendry County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 4, Hendry County deputies received a call about a vehicle fire in the area of 13th Street and Virginia Avenue, Harlem, in the Clewiston area.

Once on scene, investigators found a body in the vehicle that was burned beyond recognition. Investigators are not releasing the name of the victim at this time, however, they are asking for the community’s help.

Hendry County Investigators are continuing to follow up on information, regarding the unidentified body found in a burning vehicle.

Hendry County Sheriff, Steve Whidden said, “if you saw anything suspicious we are asking that you contact us immediately”.

If you have any information about this incident or if you saw anything suspicious please contact the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-5600 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible for up to a $3,000 cash reward.