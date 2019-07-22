Delva arrested for shooting into occupied vehicle

BELLE GLADE — A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that on Friday, July 20, shortly after 8 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of S.W. MLK Blvd. in Belle Glade.

Johndy Delva

No one was struck by gunfire and the identity of the suspect was determined. After further investigation deputies arrested Johndy Delva, 20, of Belle Glade, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Pictured is the weapons that the Street Team seized from Delva’s residence.

Street Team members drafted and obtained a search warrant for his residence. The following six firearms were recovered: Omni .233 caliber AR-15 pistol, Interordinance 7.62 caliber SKS rifle, Remington sawed-off barrel shotgun, Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, Glock 19/9mm handgun, and a Targa .25 caliber semi-automatic handgun.