Crisis Negotiation Team responds to shots fired

OKEECHOBEE — Earlier this month, the Crisis Negotiation Team and an armored personnel carrier were called in response to gunfire near Northwest 33rd Avenue and 36th Street. On July 8, Sigifredo Estrada, 46, Okeechobee, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, child neglect without great bodily harm and dealing in stolen property.

Sigifredo Estrada

His bond was set at $25,000.

At approximately 7 p.m., Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Shane Bogner was patrolling the area of Northwest 33rd Avenue when he was reportedly approached by a man who told him Sigifredo Estrada had just discharged a firearm in his bedroom while he and his wife and children were in the living room. He said he and his family left the residence in fear for their lives and entered their vehicle.

Deputy Bogner notified dispatch, and fellow deputies set up a perimeter around the residence while he attempted to call Estrada on his cellphone, but all his attempts went straight to voice mail, he noted. Several other units, including the narcotics task force, arrived and began informing neighbors of the possibility of more gunfire.

Lt. Shane Snyder interviewed the man who reported the incident, and he was able to determine there was no one else in the home. Sgt. Matt Hurst placed all arriving units in position and requested the crisis negotiation team be called in to make contact with Estrada. In addition, he had Deputy Quinton Speed bring the armored personnel carrier to the scene to be used for cover and communication. He notes Estrada spoke Spanish and broken English. Using the APC, they were able to get close enough to speak to Estrada using the public address system and order him to come out, but he would not. He did stand by the window, and Deputy Bogner asked him to turn on his cellphone so he could speak to a family member. She was able to convince him to come outside, and after several minutes, he came to the door with his hands up. When he was interviewed, he reportedly said the people he lived with were planting cameras in his bedroom and he thought they were spying on him.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, and one was found to be stolen property.

