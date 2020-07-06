Crime Stoppers seeks whereabouts of Terrell Peak Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Terrell Peak, 25 years old, black, male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and he has multiple tattoos.

He is at large.

Peak is wanted on a warrant for aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm or ammo discharging a firearm in public and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.