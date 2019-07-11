Crime stoppers is searching for Felicia Salinas

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Felicia Salinas also known as Felicia Kirby, 37, white, female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 170 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Felicia Salinas

Her last known address was on U.S. 27 in South Bay.

Salinas is wanted on a warrant for violation of probation on charges of grand theft and burglary of a structure or conveyance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.