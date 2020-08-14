Crime Stoppers seeking Joshua Spraul

Joshua Spraul

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Joshua Spraul, 40 years old, white, male, 5 feet tall, 200 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, and he has multiple tattoos.

He is at large.

Spraul is wanted on a warrant for burglary of a structure/conveyance during State of Emergency, petit theft and misdemeanor charges of failure to appear to answer to charges of carrying a concealed weapon, driving while license suspended and attaching a tag not assigned.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.