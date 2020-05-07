Crime Stoppers needs your help location Andrea Harold

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Andrea Harold, She’s 31, black, female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and has multiple tattoos.

Her last address is unknown but it was in Belle Glade.

Harold is wanted on a warrant for violation of probation for petit theft and giving a false name causing adverse effects.

