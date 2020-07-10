Crime Stoppers needs your help in locating Elmer Mendez

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Elmer Mendez, 18 years old, hispanic, male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 125 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

He is at large.

Mendez is wanted on a felony warrant for leaving the scene of a crash involving death, serious bodily injury, and for having no valid driver’s license causing death.

Elmer Mendez

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.

