Crime Stoppers is seeking Temisha Kelly

Temisha Kelly

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Temisha Kelly, She’s 46, black, female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, black hair and brown eyes

Her last known address was on Northwest 11th Street.

Kelly is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear to answer on a charge of felony petit theft.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.