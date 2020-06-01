Crime Stoppers is seeking information about whereabouts of Priscilla Brooks

Priscilla Brooks

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Priscilla Brooks. She’s a 45-year-old, black, female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Her last address is unknown.

Brooks is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear for battery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.