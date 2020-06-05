Crime Stoppers is seeking Dwayne Williams

Dwayne Williams

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Dwayne Williams, 22-years-old, black, male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and he has multiple tattoos.

His last known address was on Northwest Ninth Avenue in South Bay. Williams is wanted on a warrant for burglary of an occupied dwelling, battery and criminal mischief; and failure to appear to answer to charges of dealing in stolen property, and false verification of ownership.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.