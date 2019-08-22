Crime Stoppers is searching for Wilson Poola

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Wilson Poola, 36, white, male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 240 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes and he has multiple tattoos.

His last known address was at large in South Bay.

Wilson Poola

Poola is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear to answer for charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, driving without a license causing serious bodily injury or death; and a violation of supervised own recognizance for charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and driving without a license causing serious bodily injury or death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.