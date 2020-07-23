Crime Stoppers is searching for Vennetta Carroll

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Vennetta Carroll, 37 years old, black, female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Vennetta Carroll

Her last known address was on Carissa Drive in Pahokee.

Carroll is wanted on a warrant for grand theft.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.