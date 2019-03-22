Crime Stoppers is searching for Undrea Jones

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Undrea Jones, 44, 6 feet tall, 240 pounds, bald and brown eyes.

His last known address was on Southeast Fourth Avenue in South Bay.

Young is wanted on a warrant for burglary while armed and violation of an injunction for protection against domestic violence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.