Crime Stoppers is searching for Twanda Johnson

Twanda Johnson

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Twanda Johnson, black, female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes and she has multiple tattoos.

Her last known address was on Southeast Avenue C in Belle Glade.

Johnson is wanted on a warrant for fraudulent use of personal identification information, giving a false name causing adverse affect, and driving while license are canceled, suspended or revoked.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.