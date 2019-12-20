Crime Stoppers is searching for Tevada Williams

Tevada Williams

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Tevada Williams, 40, black, female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 220 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and she has multiple tattoos.

Her last known address was Prewitt Village in Belle Glade

Williams is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear to answer to charges of petit theft; violation of probation for petit theft; violation of probation for aggravated grand retail theft; and violation of probation for petit theft.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.