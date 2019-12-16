Crime Stoppers is searching for Tavares Foreman

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Tavares Foreman, 18, black, male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and he has multiple tattoos.
His last known address was on Northwest Fifth Street in Belle Glade.
Foreman is wanted on a felony warrant for burglary of a structure or conveyance and grand theft.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.