Crime Stoppers is searching for Tavares Foreman

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Tavares Foreman, 18, black, male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and he has multiple tattoos.

Tavares Foreman

His last known address was on Northwest Fifth Street in Belle Glade.

Foreman is wanted on a felony warrant for burglary of a structure or conveyance and grand theft.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.