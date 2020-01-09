Crime Stoppers is searching for Shawntaveius Britton

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Shawntaveius Britton, 36, black, female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

Her last known address was Palm Boulevard in Pahokee.

Britton is wanted on a warrant for failure to deliver leased equipment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.