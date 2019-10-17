Crime Stoppers is searching for Sergio Rodriquez

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Sergio Rodriquez, 44, Hispanic, male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

Sergio Rodriquez

His last known address was on Northwest 12th Drive in Belle Glade.

His occupation is a farm worker.

Rodriguez is wanted on a warrant for felony violation of probation for no driver’s license causing death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.