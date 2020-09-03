Crime Stoppers is searching for Rondha Paul

Rondha Paul

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Rondha Paul, 25 years old, black, female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 280 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and she has multiple tattoos.

Paul is at large.

Paul is wanted on a warrant for violation of probation on charges of burglary of a structure and grand theft.

