Crime Stoppers is searching for Ramzi Zayyad

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Ramzi Zayyad, 33, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, brown hair and green eyes.

His last known address was on N.E. Seventh Street in Belle Glade.

Zayyad is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear to answer to charges of burglary with assault or battery and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.