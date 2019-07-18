Crime Stoppers is searching for Quantavius Clark

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Quantavius Clark, 19, black, male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and he has multiple tattoos.

Quantavius Clark

His last known address was on Palm Beach Road in South Bay.

Clark is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear to answer to charges of an attempt to commit burglary of a conveyance, violation of supervised on recognizance and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance attempt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.