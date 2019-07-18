Crime Stoppers is searching for Quantavius Clark

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Quantavius Clark, 19, black, male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and he has multiple tattoos.

His last known address was on Palm Beach Road in South Bay.

Clark is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear to answer to charges of an attempt to commit burglary of a conveyance, violation of supervised on recognizance and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance attempt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.

