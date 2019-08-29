Crime Stoppers is searching for Patricia Coleman

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Patricia Coleman, 51, black, female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and she has multiple tattoos.

Patricia Coleman

Her last known address was on Northwest Ninth Avenue in South Bay.

Coleman is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear to answer for charges of burglary of a structure and petit theft.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.