Crime Stoppers is searching for Patricia Coleman

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Patricia Coleman, 51, black, female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and she has multiple tattoos.
Her last known address was on Northwest Ninth Avenue in South Bay.
Coleman is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear to answer for charges of burglary of a structure and petit theft.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.