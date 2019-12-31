Crime stoppers is searching for Michael Mazzina

Michael Mazzina

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Michael Mazzina, 37, white, male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes and he has mutliple tattoos.

His last known address was at large.

Mazzina is wanted on a warrant for violation of probation on charges of grand theft of monies received by a contractor and false representation as licensed construction contractor.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.