Crime stoppers is searching for Michael Mazzina

Dec 31st, 2019 · by · Comments:
Michael Mazzina

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Michael Mazzina, 37, white, male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes and he has mutliple tattoos.

His last known address was at large.

Mazzina is wanted on a warrant for violation of probation on charges of grand theft of monies received by a contractor and false representation as licensed construction contractor.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie