Crime Stoppers is searching for Larry Walker

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Larry Walker, 36, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and he has multiple tattoos.

Larry Walker

His last known address was on Covenant Drive in Belle Glade

Walker is wanted on a warrant for grand theft from a dwelling and burglary of a dwelling.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.