Crime Stoppers is searching for Joseph Peterson

Joseph Peterson

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Joseph Peterson, 39 years old, black, male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and he has multiple tattoos.

His last known address was on Southwest Sixth Street in Belle Glade.

Peterson is wanted on a warrant for violations of probation for felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanors of failure to appear and criminal mischeif.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.