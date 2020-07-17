Crime Stoppers is searching for Jose Alonso

Jose Alonso

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Jose Alonso, 44 years old, Spanish, male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, black hair and brown eyes

His last known address was on Bethune Street in Belle Glade.

Alonso is wanted on a warrant for first degree murder, and as a person engage in criminal offense having a weapon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.