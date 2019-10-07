Crime Stoppers is searching for Joel Rodriguez Gomez

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Joel Rodriguez Gomez, 40, Hispanic, male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

Joel Rodriguez Gomez

His last known address was on Southeast Second Avenue in South Bay.

Gomez is wanted on a warrant for felony for failure to appear to answer for charges of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, driving without a license while license is canceled/suspended/revoked causing serious bodily injury or death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.

