Crime Stoppers is searching for Jerome Watson

Jerome Watson

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Jerome Watson, 35 years old, black, male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was on Southwest Fourth Street in Belle Glade.

Watson is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear to answer to charges of possession of Alprazolam and unlicensed to carry a concealed weapon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.