Crime Stoppers is searching for Jamariah Bouie

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Jamariah Bouie, 38, black, male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 146 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Jamariah Bouie

His last known address was on West Jordan Boulevard in Pahokee.

Bouie is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear to answer to charges of trespassing after warning and open container; and violation of probation on charges of unlawful abandonment or confinement of an animal.

