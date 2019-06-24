Crime Stoppers is searching for Jamariah Bouie

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Jamariah Bouie, 38, black, male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 146 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was on West Jordan Boulevard in Pahokee.

Bouie is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear to answer to charges of trespassing after warning and open container; and violation of probation on charges of unlawful abandonment or confinement of an animal.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.

