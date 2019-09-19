Crime Stoppers is searching for Gregorio Zamora

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Gregorio Zamora, 36, black, male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 160 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. He is also known as Adrian Espinoza and Adrian Ortega.

His last known address was on North Main Street in Belle Glade.

Zamora is wanted on a warrant for felony violation of probation for the sale of cocaine and failure to appear in court for a traffic violation of driving under the influence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.