Crime Stoppers is searching for Elezar Barragan

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Elezar Barragan, 50 years old, Hispanic, male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 200 pounds, black hair and brown eyes

Elezar Barragan

His last known address was on Southeast Avenue G in Belle Glade.

Barragan is wanted on a warrant for violations of probation for false imprisonment and domestic battery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.