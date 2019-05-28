Crime Stoppers is searching for Eddie Anderson

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Eddie Anderson, 41, black, male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and he has multiple tattoos.
His last known address was on Runyon Village in Belle Glade.
Anderson is wanted on a warrant for violation of community control for a charge or burglary of a dwelling. He has a charge of failure to appear to answer to charges of possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, operating a vehicle while drivers license suspended/cancelled/revoked.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.