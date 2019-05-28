Crime Stoppers is searching for Eddie Anderson

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Eddie Anderson, 41, black, male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and he has multiple tattoos.

Eddie Anderson

His last known address was on Runyon Village in Belle Glade.

Anderson is wanted on a warrant for violation of community control for a charge or burglary of a dwelling. He has a charge of failure to appear to answer to charges of possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, operating a vehicle while drivers license suspended/cancelled/revoked.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.