Crime Stoppers is searching for Dwayne Williams

Dwayne Williams, 20, white, male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and he has multiple tattoos.

His last known address was on Roosevelt Place in Belle Glade.

Williams is wanted on a felony warrant for dealing in stolen property and false verification of ownership.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.