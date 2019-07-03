Crime Stoppers is searching for Divad Mitchell

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Divad Mitchell, 25, black, male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Divad Mitchell

His last address isn’t known and he is at large.

Mitchell is wanted on a warrant for sexual battery on a person less than 12 years of age.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.