Crime Stoppers is searching for Demetrius Walker

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Demetrius Walker, 49-years-old, black, male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 220 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, he has multiple tattoos.

Demetrius Walker

His last known address was on Bacom Point Road in Pahokee.

Walker is wanted on a warrant for violation of probation for possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.