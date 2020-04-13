Crime Stoppers is searching for Curtis Johnson

Curtis Johnson

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Curtis Johnson, 31-years-old, black, male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, he has multiple tattoos.

His last known address was on S.W. Fourth Ave. in Delray Beach.

Johnson is wanted on a warrant for selling or possession of cocaine with intent to sell 1000 feet of school/park and unlawful use of two-way communications device.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.