Crime Stoppers is searching for Charles Day

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Charles Day, 65, black, male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, bald, brown eyes and he has multiple tattoos.

Charles Day

His last known address was on Southwest Third Street in Belle Glade.

Day is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear to answer to charges of grand theft, possession of paraphernalia; and failure to appear to answer to charges of an unregistered motor vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.