Crime Stoppers is searching for Charles Day

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Charles Day, 65, black, male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, bald, brown eyes and he has multiple tattoos.
His last known address was on Southwest Third Street in Belle Glade.
Day is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear to answer to charges of grand theft, possession of paraphernalia; and failure to appear to answer to charges of an unregistered motor vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.