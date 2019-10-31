Crime Stoppers is searching for Carmen Vazquez

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Carmen Vazquez, 43, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.



Her last known address was on East Main Street in Pahokee.

Carmen Vazquez

Vasquez is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and violation of supervised own recognizance for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.