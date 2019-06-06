Crime Stoppers is searching for Bradley Dunn

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Bradley Dunn, 46, white, male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes and he has multiple tattoos.
His last known address was on N.E. 25th Street in Belle Glade.
Dunn is wanted on a warrant for violation of probation for a charge of dealing in stolen property and false verification of ownership.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.