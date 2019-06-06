Crime Stoppers is searching for Bradley Dunn

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Bradley Dunn, 46, white, male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes and he has multiple tattoos.

His last known address was on N.E. 25th Street in Belle Glade.

Bradley Dunn

Dunn is wanted on a warrant for violation of probation for a charge of dealing in stolen property and false verification of ownership.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.