Crime Stoppers is searching for Bonason Barthelus

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Bonason Barthelus, 25, black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and he has multiple tattoos.

Bonason Barthelus

His last known address was on Southwest Fifth Street in Belle Glade.

Barthelus is wanted on a felony warrant for violation of probation for two counts of battery and resisting arrest without violence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477).