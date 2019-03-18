Crime Stoppers is searching for Bernard Young

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Bernard Young, 20, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was on Frasier Court in Pahokee.

Young is wanted on a warrant for violation of supervised own recognizance and burglary of a conveyance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.