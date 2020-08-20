Crime Stoppers is searching for Aston Dennis

Aston Dennis

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Aston Dennis aka Josea Green, 54-years-old, black, male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 260 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was on Southwest B Avenue in Belle Glade.

Dennis is wanted on a warrant for failure of sex offender to properly register.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.