Crime Stoppers is searching for Aniceto Jaimes

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Aniceto Jaimes, 27, black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes and he has multiple tattoos.

His last known address was on Northwest Avenue G in Belle Glade.

Jaimes is wanted on a felony warrant for two counts of attempted first degree murder with a firearm, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.