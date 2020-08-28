Crime Stoppers is searching for Angela Hunter

Angela Hunter

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Angela Hunter, 42 years old, black, female, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 130 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and she has multiple tattoos.

Her last known address was on Banyan Avenue in Pahokee.

Hunter is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear to answer to charges of possession of ecstacy/MDMA and driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.