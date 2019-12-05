Crime Stoppers is searching for Andrea Harold

Andrea Harold

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County needs your help in locating Andrea Harold, 31, black, female, 5 feet tall, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and she has multiple tattoos.

Her last known address is at large.

Harold is wanted on a warrant for petit theft.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or remain anonymous by downloading the new app “Connect & Protect,” “See Something Say Something” for any Apple or Android smartphone.